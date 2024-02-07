They talked about supporting Ukraine and a million shells for the Armed Forces: Zelensky met with Borrell

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102383 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129351 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130325 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171791 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169584 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276124 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177899 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167020 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148723 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244732 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102036 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 88814 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 85601 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 97931 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 38919 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276124 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244732 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229941 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255384 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241251 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 6239 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129351 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103850 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103975 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120269 views
They talked about supporting Ukraine and a million shells for the Armed Forces: Zelensky met with Borrell

They talked about supporting Ukraine and a million shells for the Armed Forces: Zelensky met with Borrell

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27555 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with EU High Representative Josep Borrell to discuss further EU support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression and the priority needs of the Ukrainian defense forces.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. The head of state said this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

The Head of State expressed gratitude to Josep Borrell for the European Union's unwavering support for Ukraine in the struggle against Russian aggression.

Thank you for your team's visit to Ukraine. Thank you for your support of the Ukrainian people. You have always been with us in difficult moments. In times of difficult challenges, you have always been on the side of Ukraine, of Ukrainians in our struggle for life, sovereignty and independence

- the President said.

It is noted that the parties paid key attention to the cooperation between Ukraine and the EU in the security sphere, in particular to the priority needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the importance of accelerating the implementation of the EU plan to supply 1 million artillery rounds to Ukraine

For his part, the EU High Representative assured that 1 million artillery rounds would be delivered to Ukraine by the end of this year. He also emphasized the importance of continued financial support for Ukraine from the European Union.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also emphasized the need to identify Ukraine as a priority export destination for artillery ammunition and to increase the number of orders and contracts for their production by EU member states.

Stopping the export of artillery ammunition to third EU countries is the only possible correct solution to current security challenges

- The head of state is confident. 

The Presidential Office adds that during the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joseph Borrell also discussed the draft law on strengthening mobilization, which the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the first reading today.

Recall

EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that the EU will provide Ukraine with all the necessary support as soon as possible, including more than 1 million rounds of ammunition by the end of the year.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

