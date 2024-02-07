They talked about supporting Ukraine and a million shells for the Armed Forces: Zelensky met with Borrell

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. The head of state said this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

The Head of State expressed gratitude to Josep Borrell for the European Union's unwavering support for Ukraine in the struggle against Russian aggression.

Thank you for your team's visit to Ukraine. Thank you for your support of the Ukrainian people. You have always been with us in difficult moments. In times of difficult challenges, you have always been on the side of Ukraine, of Ukrainians in our struggle for life, sovereignty and independence - the President said.

It is noted that the parties paid key attention to the cooperation between Ukraine and the EU in the security sphere, in particular to the priority needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the importance of accelerating the implementation of the EU plan to supply 1 million artillery rounds to Ukraine

For his part, the EU High Representative assured that 1 million artillery rounds would be delivered to Ukraine by the end of this year. He also emphasized the importance of continued financial support for Ukraine from the European Union.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also emphasized the need to identify Ukraine as a priority export destination for artillery ammunition and to increase the number of orders and contracts for their production by EU member states.

Stopping the export of artillery ammunition to third EU countries is the only possible correct solution to current security challenges - The head of state is confident.

The Presidential Office adds that during the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joseph Borrell also discussed the draft law on strengthening mobilization, which the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the first reading today.

Recall

EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that the EU will provide Ukraine with all the necessary support as soon as possible, including more than 1 million rounds of ammunition by the end of the year.