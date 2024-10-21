They produce electronic warfare and ballistic missile control systems: guerrillas scouted a plant in Bryansk that is important for the Russian military-industrial complex
The ATESh movement conducted reconnaissance of the Bryansk Electromechanical Plant, which produces electronic warfare and other important equipment for the Russian military-industrial complex. The guerrillas published the coordinates of the facility and details of its activities.
The Atesh guerrilla movement has scouted the Bryansk Electromechanical Plant, an important enterprise for Russia's military-industrial complex.
"BEMZ is a very important enterprise for Russia's military-industrial complex, with a powerful production base. This production facility produces ground-based electronic warfare (EW) systems, avionics, digital computing systems for controlling intercontinental ballistic missiles, and radar stations for aircraft
In addition, ATESH published the coordinates of the plant: 53.32949145414071, 34.252962229229844
The guerrillas point out that it was BEMZ that developed the Krasukha-4 electronic warfare system, a complex that suppresses spy satellites, ground-based radars, and AVAKS aircraft systems within a radius of 300 km.
In June 2022, BEMZ was subjected to US sanctions, and 2 years later, to EU sanctions.
