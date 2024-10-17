In Saratov, Russians are already training North Korean air defense systems - “ATESH”
Kyiv • UNN
Training of Russian artillerymen on North Korean self-propelled artillery systems has begun in Saratov. This demonstrates Russia's inability to produce heavy weapons on its own and the growing role of the DPRK in the war against Ukraine.
Russians have begun to train to use North Korean self-propelled artillery systems. This was stated by agents of the underground pro-Ukrainian movement “ATESH”, reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that in Saratov, on the basis of the recently restored Higher Artillery Command School, training of artillerymen on North Korean self-propelled artillery systems (SAU) has begun.
This demonstrates that Russia cannot independently produce and repair its own heavy weapons in the required quantities, as well as the DPRK's increased role in Russia's war against Ukraine
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Ukrainian intelligence records not only the transfer of weapons from North Korea to Russia, but also the transfer of people.