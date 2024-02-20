They extorted $60,000 from relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war, promising an exchange: SBU detains two fraudsters

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101558 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111739 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154359 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157966 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254350 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174962 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166058 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148438 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228078 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113105 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 44936 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 27580 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 32492 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 38547 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 35945 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254350 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228078 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213905 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239543 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226150 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101558 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72049 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78561 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113689 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114551 views
They extorted $60,000 from relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war, promising an exchange: SBU detains two fraudsters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22004 views

The Security Service of Ukraine detained two fraudsters who extorted $60,000 from relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war, promising an exchange.

The Security Service of Ukraine detained two fraudsters who extorted money from relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war, promising an exchange. Both suspects have already been notified of suspicion, the SBU press service reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the report, the SBU detained two fraudsters red-handed in the capital who extorted $60,000 from relatives of two captured Ukrainian soldiers, promising to transfer the money to members of Russian occupation groups to include the prisoners of war in "exchange lists.

According to the available data, the perpetrators had connections among the militants and remotely received information about Ukrainian prisoners from them. At the same time, the participants of the "scheme" were not going to return the Ukrainian soldiers home. To be more convincing, the criminals posed as law enforcement officers when communicating with relatives of captured Ukrainian soldiers,

- the statement said.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspects during the transfer of the last "tranche". During the searches of the detainees' homes, law enforcement officers seized forged law enforcement IDs, a business card of a representative of a Russian "non-governmental" organization, "prices" for confidential information about Ukrainian citizens and other material evidence.

Image

The SBU investigators served both suspects a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Art. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding the aggressor state). The investigation is ongoing. The offenders face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

Indictments against a 23-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man who, having conspired with the Russian invaders , performed tasks as part of the occupation law enforcement agency, have been sent to the court in Kharkiv region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

