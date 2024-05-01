"They do not allow the enemy to realize their plans": Syrskyi showed vivid footage of Ukrainian soldiers' work on enemy equipment and weapons
Kyiv • UNN
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi shared footage of Ukrainian troops destroying Russian military equipment and weapons, preventing the enemy from implementing its plans.
Details
"Vivid episodes of destruction of enemy equipment and weapons. Our soldiers do not allow the enemy to realize his plans," Syrsky captioned the video on Telegram.
