"They do not allow the enemy to realize their plans": Syrskyi showed vivid footage of Ukrainian soldiers' work on enemy equipment and weapons

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi shared vivid footage of combat work on enemy equipment and weapons, UNN reports.

Details

"Vivid episodes of destruction of enemy equipment and weapons. Our soldiers do not allow the enemy to realize his plans," Syrsky captioned the video on Telegram.

Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated more than a thousand occupants, 5 tanks and 13 artillery systems over the last day