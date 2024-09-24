They discussed investments in Ukraine's defense industry: Zelenskyy meets with Danish Prime Minister

On September 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. The parties discussed investments in the defense industry of Ukraine. This was reported by the press secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov during a telethon, UNN reports.

"And he met (Zelenskyy - ed.) with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. The topic of the meeting was investments in the defense industry of Ukraine," Nikiforov said.

Recall

Ukraine's Defense Ministry has received the first 40.7 million euros of the announced aid package from Denmark. The funds will be used for the production of 18 newest Ukrainian Bohdan self-propelled artillery systems.