Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Oleksandr Poklad

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Oleksandr Poklad. They discussed combat operations and a comprehensive set of decisions to strengthen the SBU; "there are answers to significant personnel issues as well," reports UNN.

A report by SBU Head Oleksandr Poklad. We discussed the Service’s combat operations currently being prepared and identified priorities. Poklad proposed a set of internal decisions that could strengthen the SBU. I instructed him to prepare an appropriate comprehensive plan. There are answers to significant personnel issues as well - Zelenskyy said.

The head of state thanked everyone in the Security Service of Ukraine "who are fighting and working truly for the sake of Ukraine’s national interests and the security of our state".

The Head of the SBU dismissed two senior officials over an investigation by the NABU and offered “the Mexican” a chance to surrender

Update

On November 4, NABU and SAPO reported that they had "exposed a criminal organization whose members ensured the operation of fraudulent call centers, the distribution of narcotic substances, the commission of crimes in the economic sphere, as well as crimes against people’s lives and health".

According to the investigation, "the illegal activity was carried out with the assistance and protection of certain high-ranking officials of the SBU, the National Police, and the Prosecutor General’s Office, who were systematically provided with undue benefits."