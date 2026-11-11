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They Contribute to Russia’s Influence Worldwide: Data on the Leaders of Rossotrudnichestvo and Its Representative Offices Released

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1212 views

The DIU and the Center for Countering Disinformation released data on the leaders of Rossotrudnichestvo and its representative offices in the EU. The information was published on the War&Sanctions portal.

They Contribute to Russia’s Influence Worldwide: Data on the Leaders of Rossotrudnichestvo and Its Representative Offices Released
Photo: Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, published data on the heads of the federal agency "Rossotrudnichestvo" and its offices in EU countries. This is reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence, according to UNN.

Details

The information was published in the "Kremlin Mouthpieces" section of the War&Sanctions portal. Among those disclosed are individuals who contribute to preserving, supporting, and demonstrating Russia’s presence in the international community, as well as ensuring that the aggressor state establishes international ties and cooperation:

  • Igor Chaika — a Russian state official, current 2nd-class State Councillor of the Russian Federation, head of the federal agency “Rossotrudnichestvo” (since April 27, 2026), involved in financing Russian political influence operations during Moldova’s 2021 parliamentary elections;
    • Yevgeny Primakov — a Russian journalist and state, political, and public figure, 1st-class Active State Councillor of the Russian Federation, former head of the federal agency “Rossotrudnichestvo” (2020–2026), first adviser to the autonomous non-profit organization “Eurasia,” member of the Presidium of the “Council on Foreign and Defense Policy,” and host of a program on Sputnik radio;
      • Svetlana Nekrasova — an employee of the federal agency “Rossotrudnichestvo,” former acting head of the “Russian House” in Berlin (until September 2026). She ensured the holding of pro-Russian patriotic events, the presentation of materials from Russian state media that spread anti-Ukrainian narratives, and the maintenance of Russia’s cultural and informational presence in Germany.

        Additionally

        The Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation ("Rossotrudnichestvo") is Russia’s leading agency, established by decree of the President of the Russian Federation in 2008 to strengthen Russia’s humanitarian influence in the world.

        The organization is represented in 71 countries around the world by 87 overseas offices, which have been informally known as "Russian Houses" since 2021.

        It should be recalled

        The Moldovan authorities did not extend the agreement with the Russian Federation concerning the operation of the "Russian House" in Chisinau.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

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