They are trying to divert attention from their losses: Tarnavsky denies russian fakes about strike on Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground in Donetsk region

The commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, denied on his Telegram channel the russians' claims about a possible hit on the Defense Forces training ground in Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to Tarnavsky's statement.

Details

russian propagandists have launched a disinformation campaign about alleged losses of the Ukrainian Defense Forces near Selydove in Donetsk region. This is russian IPSO - said Tarnavsky.

According to him, the occupiers are trying to divert attention from their daily enormous losses in the Tauride sector.

On February 12 alone, they amounted to 645 people, and in the previous week (from February 5 to February 11), they amounted to 2947 people.

Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate almost three thousand occupants and over a thousand drones in Tavria sector over a week - Tarnavskyi

Addendum

Regarding the shelling of Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, at approximately 10:40 am on February 13, 2024, russian troops attacked the village of Tsukuryno, Pokrovsk district, with the Uragan MLRS.

Tsukurine, Pokrovsk district. The State Emergency Service personnel examined the area and found that the shelling damaged 2 two-storey apartment buildings on Svitla Street and a car. No one was injured or killed - summarized the brigadier general.

Context

russian military commanders said that russian troops fired Iskander missiles with cluster warheads at one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training grounds near Selidove, Donetsk region.

Propagandists claim that more than 1,500 Ukrainian troops were at the training ground at the time of the strike.

Recall

The intensity of hostilities in the Tauride sector is increasing: according to Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, 645 russian occupants were killed yesterday , which is the highest figure since the beginning of the year.