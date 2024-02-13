ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Actual
They are trying to divert attention from their losses: Tarnavsky denies russian fakes about strike on Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground in Donetsk region

They are trying to divert attention from their losses: Tarnavsky denies russian fakes about strike on Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground in Donetsk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23215 views

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky denied russian claims of a strike on the Ukrainian training ground and said that the russians are trying to divert attention from their large-scale losses in the Tauride area with fakes.

The commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, denied on his Telegram channel the russians' claims about a possible hit on the Defense Forces training ground in Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to Tarnavsky's statement.

Details

russian propagandists have launched a disinformation campaign about alleged losses of the Ukrainian Defense Forces near Selydove in Donetsk region. This is russian IPSO

 - said Tarnavsky. 

According to him, the occupiers are trying to divert attention  from their daily enormous losses in the Tauride sector.

On February 12 alone, they amounted to 645 people, and in the previous week (from February 5 to February 11), they amounted to 2947 people.

Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate almost three thousand occupants and over a thousand drones in Tavria sector over a week - Tarnavskyi12.02.24, 14:38 • 19472 views

Addendum

Regarding the shelling of Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, at approximately 10:40 am on February 13, 2024, russian troops attacked the village of Tsukuryno, Pokrovsk district, with the Uragan MLRS. 

Tsukurine, Pokrovsk district. The State Emergency Service personnel examined the area and found that the shelling damaged 2 two-storey apartment buildings on Svitla Street and a car. No one was injured or killed

- summarized the brigadier general.

Context

russian military commanders said that russian troops fired Iskander missiles with cluster warheads at one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training grounds near Selidove, Donetsk region. 

Propagandists claim that more than 1,500 Ukrainian troops were at the training ground at the time of the strike. 

Recall

The intensity of hostilities in the Tauride sector is increasing: according to Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, 645 russian occupants were killed yesterday , which is the highest figure since the beginning of the year.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
donetskDonetsk

