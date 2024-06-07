"They aimed at our critical, energy infrastructure facilities": Yevlash on the night attack of the Russian Federation

The invaders tried to hit critical and energy infrastructure facilities last night. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the representative of the Air Forces Ilya Yevlash, reports UNN.

Details

As you can see, 53 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed type are quite a large number, non-standard. Recently, we have not observed more than fifty of this type, but this night the enemy reinforced them with its missile strike, namely with its Tu-95 sides, which launched X-101/x-555 missiles from the borders of the Saratov region. They aimed at our critical energy infrastructure facilities. As you can see, the Defense Forces and air forces have worked quite powerfully. Almost 100% of the targets were shot down Evlash said.

He stressed that in order to shoot down more targets, Ukraine needs more air defense systems, more missiles, more mobile Fire groups.

recall

The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 48 attack drones and 5 cruise missiles during a Russian air attack on critical infrastructure facilities in several regions of Ukraine.