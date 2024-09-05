There will be more light: how blackout schedules will work on September 6
DTEK announced the introduction of stabilization schedules for power outages across Ukraine on September 6.
On Friday, September 6, stabilization schedules of power outages will be in effect throughout Ukraine. This was stated by DTEK, UNN reports.
According to Ukrenergo, tomorrow (September 6 - ed.), one stage of stabilization outages will be activated throughout the day
Experts predict possible power outages in Ukraine from 12 to 20 hours a day in the fall and winter.