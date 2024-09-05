There will be more light: how blackout schedules will work on September 6

On Friday, September 6, stabilization schedules of power outages will be in effect throughout Ukraine. This was stated by DTEK, UNN reports.

According to Ukrenergo, tomorrow (September 6 - ed.), one stage of stabilization outages will be activated throughout the day - The power engineers said.

Experts predict possible power outages in Ukraine from 12 to 20 hours a day in the fall and winter.