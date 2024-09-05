Ukrainians have imported energy-saving equipment worth UAH 7 billion since the beginning of the benefits

Following the entry into force of laws that provide for the abolition of tax and duty on imports of electricity generation and storage products, Ukrainians have imported energy-saving installations worth more than UAH 7 billion. This was reported on Thursday by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

At the end of July, Laws of Ukraine No. 3853-IX and No. 3854-IX dated 16.07.2024 came into force, which provide for exemption from customs duties on the import of certain types of goods. In particular, this made it possible to exempt import duties and VAT on the importation of equipment for the generation and storage of electricity into Ukraine.

During the period of validity of the laws, the total value of such goods imported to Ukraine amounted to UAH 7.08 billion. At the same time, customs duties relief was granted in the amount of UAH 1.47 billion - said the State Customs Service.

The most common goods imported with tax exemptions were batteries and power generating sets. They were imported in the amount of almost 120 thousand and over 1.8 thousand units, respectively. At the same time, the tax burden on them was reduced by about UAH 760 million.

At the same time, the benefits for other equipment and components necessary for the restoration of energy infrastructure covered by the above-mentioned laws amounted to more than UAH 708 million.

