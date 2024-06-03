There were 60 military clashes at the front, the most difficult situation in the Pokrovsky direction was the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As of 22: 30 on Sunday, the number of military clashes on the front line increased to 60, the hottest situation was in the Pokrovsky direction, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to the report, in the Pokrovsky direction, the units of our group repelled 17 enemy attacks. The enemy concentrated its activity in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka and Sokol. Now there are still fighting near the latter. The Defense Forces take active measures to prevent the enemy from advancing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped seven enemy attempts to break into our defenses near Kalinovka, Klishcheyevka and Andreevka. No losses of positions or territories were allowed.

In the Seversky direction, during the day, our defenders repelled seven enemy assault actions in the areas of Vydenka and Razdolovka. Near the latter, the situation remains tense - the battle continues.

Six military clashes took place in the Kurakhovsky direction, five of which were successfully repulsed by our soldiers. The battle continues in the Krasnogorovka area.

There were six military clashes in the Kupyansky direction. All attacks of the Russian invaders were repelled in the areas of the settlements of Druzhbyovka and Nevsky.

