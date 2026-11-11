There were 116 combat engagements at the front over the past day; the enemy dropped 142 guided aerial bombs, the General Staff reports

During the day on November 10, 116 combat engagements took place at the front. UNN reports this, citing the update from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is reported that the enemy launched 43 airstrikes and dropped 142 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, it deployed 6,238 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 2,143 shellings of settlements and our troops’ positions - the update says.

Situation in the various areas

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk areas, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out three airstrikes, dropping six guided aerial bombs, and shelled our troops’ positions and settlements 32 times.

In the South Slobozhanskyi area, the enemy attacked our units’ positions seven times near Tykhe, toward the settlements of Chaikivka, Okhrimivka, Volokhivka, Mykolaivka, Baksheivka, and Mala Vovcha.

In the Kupiansk area, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations.Two attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman area toward Druzheliubivka and Kolodiazi.

Group control of drones has allowed the delivery of supplies to the front to be doubled, says the Ministry of Defense

In the Sloviansk area, the Defense Forces stopped an attempt by the invaders to advance near the settlement of Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk area, the enemy attacked twice toward Holubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka area, the Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy assaults near the settlement of Kostiantynivka and toward Druzhkivka, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Rusynyi Yar, Hruzke, and Vilne.

The enemy carried out eleven attacks in the Pokrovsk area. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Dobropillia, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, and Molodetske.

According to preliminary estimates, 67 occupiers were eliminated here today and 20 wounded; five motor vehicles, ten items of special equipment, five UAV control posts, and 34 enemy shelters were destroyed. Nine motor vehicles, nine guns, one electronic warfare system, eight UAV control posts, and 115 enemy shelters were damaged. Two hundred unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed - the military said.

In the Oleksandrivka area, the enemy attacked twice toward Myrne and Ternove.

In the Huliaipole area, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks toward the settlement of Rizdvianka.

In the Orikhiv area, the occupiers conducted one assault toward Chervona Krynytsia.

In the Dnipro River area, the occupiers did not conduct any assault operations.

"There have been no significant changes in the situation in the other areas," the General Staff added.

We remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that giving up Donbas would not stop putin, but would only give him a pause before a new offensive deeper into Ukraine.

The Russians used the humanitarian ceasefire in Oleshky to rotate troops and bring in ammunition – General Staff