President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that while Russia controls the ZNPP, there is still a risk of a nuclear incident and it could become the largest source of radiation in the world. Zelensky said this during a speech at the UN General Assembly, UNN reports.

Details

In March 2024, I received a report, the most horrific report about the Russian aggression against Ukraine. Russian missiles were flying near our largest reactor in Europe near Zaporizhzhia. the Russians created this attack just like other attacks during this war, without thinking about the consequences. These were the most terrifying moments in this war, when no one knew whether Russia would hit the nuclear facilities, the nuclear reactors, or whether they would lead to a catastrophe. Now in Zaporizhzhia, the nuclear reactor continues to be occupied by Russian troops, unfortunately. There is still a risk of a nuclear incident and it could become the largest source of radiation in Europe, and possibly in the whole world - Zelensky said.

He noted that the Peace Formula takes into account nuclear safety.

"The control of Russian troops over the ZNPP is especially dangerous. Russian troops must give up control of this station, and only then will the situation be more or less normalized," Zelensky added.

