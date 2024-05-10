There is no panic in the city and there will be no panic: Terekhov on the situation in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, there is no panic among the city's residents and there cannot be. The mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Tonight was also a very restless night. There were hits to private houses. 26 houses were damaged, two were heavily damaged and one was completely demolished. Two people were injured. It is really terrible. But, as you can see, there is no panic in the city and there will be no panic, and everyone is working, everyone is doing their business. Yes, we are well aware of what is happening at the front, we are well aware that there is a war going on, but we need to be focused and that is the main thing. There can be no panic - Terekhov said.

Recall

On the night of May 10, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kharkiv, injuring two people, including an 11-year-old child . Over the past day, Russians shelled more than 20 settlements in the region, killing one person.