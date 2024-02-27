There is no official confirmation of the resumption of the blockade of the border by Polish carriers - border guards

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 44035 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 173834 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 101984 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 350484 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 285031 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207865 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241443 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254011 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160150 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372700 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 141973 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 110790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 104867 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 47809 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 96344 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 97890 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 173779 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 350412 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 237944 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 284987 views
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 2612 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30337 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 48923 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36694 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 105946 views
There is no official confirmation of the resumption of the blockade of the border by Polish carriers - border guards

Kyiv • UNN

 28325 views

A spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said that they had not received any official confirmation from the Polish authorities or border guards about Polish carriers' plans to resume protests on the Polish-Ukrainian border by blocking traffic on March 1.

There is no official confirmation of the resumption of the blockade of the border by Polish carriers - border guards

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has not received confirmation from the Polish side or Polish border guards that Polish carriers have resumed protests on the border with Ukraine since March 1, as reported in the media. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, UNN reports.

We have no official confirmation of this from the Polish side, from Polish border guards. Neither at the level of the border office of the apparatus, nor at the level of senior shifts at checkpoints. We have seen such information from open sources that Polish carriers are planning their actions and will join Polish farmers in blocking the border

- Demchenko said.

A spokesman for the State Border Guard Service suggested that Polish carriers would probably block the traffic where Polish farmers are currently blocking it.

Addendum Addendum

Polish carriers plan to resume protests on the Polish-Ukrainian border on March 1 by blocking border crossings.

Polish farmers continue to block truck traffic at six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. About 2,100 trucks are queuing to enter Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomy
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
