There is no official confirmation of the resumption of the blockade of the border by Polish carriers - border guards

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has not received confirmation from the Polish side or Polish border guards that Polish carriers have resumed protests on the border with Ukraine since March 1, as reported in the media. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, UNN reports.

We have no official confirmation of this from the Polish side, from Polish border guards. Neither at the level of the border office of the apparatus, nor at the level of senior shifts at checkpoints. We have seen such information from open sources that Polish carriers are planning their actions and will join Polish farmers in blocking the border - Demchenko said.

A spokesman for the State Border Guard Service suggested that Polish carriers would probably block the traffic where Polish farmers are currently blocking it.

Polish carriers plan to resume protests on the Polish-Ukrainian border on March 1 by blocking border crossings.

Polish farmers continue to block truck traffic at six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. About 2,100 trucks are queuing to enter Ukraine.