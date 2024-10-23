There is no excuse for terrorism: Ukrainian Foreign Minister reacts to the terrorist attack in Turkey
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Sybiga expressed his condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack in Ankara. The Minister emphasized that there is no justification for terrorism and expressed support and solidarity with our Turkish friends.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said he was shocked by the horrific terrorist attack in Ankara and expressed condolences to the victims, UNN reports.
"I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific terrorist attack in Ankara. Yesterday I had the honor of visiting this beautiful country, and today such a tragedy has occurred. There is no excuse for terrorism. I would like to express my support and solidarity to our Turkish friends and my condolences to the victims," Sibiga said.
Terrorist attack near the headquarters of an aerospace company in Turkey: four people killed, terrorists neutralized23.10.24, 19:07 • 18278 views