There is a significant queue at the border in the direction of Slovakia — which crossing point are they advising travelers to avoid?

A queue of 35 cars has formed in front of the Uzhhorod checkpoint on Ukraine’s border with Slovakia, and travelers are advised to use other routes. The State Border Guard Service reported this after 4 p.m. on October 30, UNN writes.

At the border with Slovakia, cars are accumulating in front of the Uzhhorod checkpoint heading out of Ukraine. Currently, 35 passenger cars are waiting in the queue for processing in front of the checkpoint - the State Border Guard Service reported.

Given the situation, border guards recommend choosing other routes.

The following checkpoints operate on the border with Slovakia:

“Malyi Bereznyi” (for road and pedestrian traffic, operates around the clock);

“Mali Selmentsi” (for pedestrian traffic, operates from 09:00 to 21:00);

“Chop (Strazh)” (for rail traffic, operates around the clock).

Passenger and freight processing will be slowed at the "Chop (Tysa)" border crossing point – what is known