There are significant damage to tanks with fuel and lubricants: partisans about the strikes of the Defense Forces on the occupied Luhansk region

In the occupied Luhansk region, after the strike of the Defense Forces on May 20, partisans noticed significant damage to tanks with fuel and lubricants, reports UNN with reference to the message of the Atesh movement.

Rashists are not able to protect military facilities in the occupied Luhansk region. Atesh agents in Sverdlovsk, Luhansk region, report significant damage to fuel and lubricants tanks as a result of a strike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on May 20. The Fire continued until the morning - the message says.

According to Atesh, after the arrivals, the invaders tried to shoot down imaginary drones for a long time.

"Strikes on the invaders and their logistics in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions are becoming more frequent. This is due to the fact that a huge amount of air defense equipment was transferred to the Crimea," the report says.