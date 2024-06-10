The World Bank will support Ukraine in improving the situation on the housing market, simplifying building codes and protecting home buyers

The World Bank will support simplifying regulation to start new construction and improving the protection of citizens who buy real estate. This is reported by the government portal, writes UNN.

The World Bank will support the public and private sectors in improving the housing market in Ukraine. This is stated in the memorandum signed by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal, vice-president of the World Bank Antonella Bassani and vice-president of the International Finance Corporation Alfonso Garcia Mora.

According to the head of government, the World Bank will provide support in simplifying regulation for the start of new construction and in improving the protection of citizens who buy real estate.

Our task is not only to restore damaged and destroyed housing. But also to modernize the general housing policy in accordance with EU standards. The World Bank will support simplifying regulation to start new construction and improving the protection of citizens who buy real estate - wrote Denis Shmygal.

It is also reported that the government and the World Bank will cooperate to create incentives for private banks to provide affordable loans to Ukrainian families so that more and more families can buy housing.

According to the state statistics service, commissioning of housing in Ukraine in January-March 2024 increased by 12.2% compared to the same period in 2023 - up to 2 million 178.7 thousand square meters. m.

