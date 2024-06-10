The World Bank will support Ukraine in improving the situation on the housing market, simplifying building codes and protecting home buyers

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 45437 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135773 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141057 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232711 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169655 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162651 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147254 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216431 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112864 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203097 views

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 46352 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 50085 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 43711 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105367 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100910 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232711 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216431 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203097 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229286 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216645 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100910 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105367 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157191 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156024 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159855 views
The World Bank will support Ukraine in improving the situation on the housing market, simplifying building codes and protecting home buyers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15001 views

The World Bank will support simplifying the rules of new construction and improving the protection of citizens who buy real estate in Ukraine, in order to improve the situation on the housing market.

The World Bank will support simplifying regulation to start new construction and improving the protection of citizens who buy real estate. This is reported by the government portal, writes UNN.

Details

The World Bank will support the public and private sectors in improving the housing market in Ukraine. This is stated in the memorandum signed by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal, vice-president of the World Bank Antonella Bassani and vice-president of the International Finance Corporation Alfonso Garcia Mora.

According to the head of government, the World Bank will provide support in simplifying regulation for the start of new construction and in improving the protection of citizens who buy real estate.

Our task is not only to restore damaged and destroyed housing. But also to modernize the general housing policy in accordance with EU standards. The World Bank will support simplifying regulation to start new construction and improving the protection of citizens who buy real estate

- wrote Denis Shmygal.

It is also reported that the government and the World Bank will cooperate to create incentives for private banks to provide affordable loans to Ukrainian families so that more and more families can buy housing.

Add

According to the state statistics service, commissioning of housing in Ukraine in January-March 2024 increased by 12.2% compared to the same period in 2023 - up to 2 million 178.7 thousand square meters. m.

The World Bank is ready to manage the G7 loan fund for Ukraine using Russian assets25.05.24, 13:58 • 71847 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

SocietyEconomy
world-bankWorld Bank
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

