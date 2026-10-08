The White House considers anyone who uses the term "artificial intelligence" an enemy - Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Trump said that the White House considers those who use the term "artificial intelligence" enemies. He is promoting the name "superintelligence".
Anyone who uses the term "artificial intelligence" instead of "superintelligence" will be considered an enemy of the White House. U.S. President Donald Trump said this on his social media platform, reports UNN.
"The White House considers anyone who uses the term "artificial intelligence" instead of the much more common and accurate new term "superintelligence" to be an enemy!" the U.S. president wrote.
Trump announced the creation of the Superintelligence Forces in the United States04.10.26, 19:00 • 10584 views
Recall
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he would "officially" change the name "artificial intelligence," because, in his view, the current name creates the impression that this technology is "fake".