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The weather on October 25 will surprise with autumn warmth: where temperatures will reach +18°C and which regions will be hit by rain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

Cloudy conditions with sunny spells and temperatures of +13…+18°C are forecast in Ukraine. No precipitation is expected in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

The weather on October 25 will surprise with autumn warmth: where temperatures will reach +18°C and which regions will be hit by rain

On Sunday, October 25, cloudy weather with sunny intervals is forecast in Ukraine. Light rain is expected in some areas of four regions, while fog is expected in the west of the country in the morning. Daytime temperatures will range from 13 to 18 degrees above zero. The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, light rain is expected in some areas of Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Odesa and Khmelnytskyi regions during the day on October 25. No significant precipitation is expected in the rest of Ukraine.

In the western regions, except for Zakarpattia, fog will be observed in the morning, which may reduce visibility on the roads.

The wind will be predominantly southeasterly, at a speed of 7–12 meters per second. Daytime temperatures will range from +13…+18 degrees.

What the weather will be like in the Kyiv region on October 25

No precipitation is forecast in Kyiv and the Kyiv region on Sunday. The wind will be southeasterly, 7–12 m/s. Temperatures in the Kyiv region will be +13…+18 degrees, while +14…+16 degrees is expected in the capital itself.

Recall

Meteorological autumn began in Kyiv on September 24, one week later than the climatic norm. It is characterized by a stable transition of the average daily air temperature below +15 degrees. This year's meteorological summer lasted 126 days.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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