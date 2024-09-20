ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111826 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115150 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187126 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147792 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149365 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141389 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192431 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112278 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181902 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104935 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The Verkhovna Rada told how it plans to cover the budget deficit of UAH 500 billion

The Verkhovna Rada told how it plans to cover the budget deficit of UAH 500 billion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45028 views

MP Lesia Zaburanna spoke about the tools to cover the budget deficit of UAH 500 billion. Among them are domestic borrowing through government bonds and public debt restructuring.

Tax increases will not solve the issue of the budget deficit of UAH 500 billion, but there are other tools that will allow this to happen, including domestic borrowing and restructuring of the public debt in the context of paying the relevant interest and partial repayment to Ukrainian creditors. This was stated by MP, member of the Budget Committee Lesia Zaburanna during a telethon, UNN reports.

"When the budget for 2024 was being planned, the calculations, as the Prime Minister of Ukraine said, were based on the position until September 2024. We all believed and still believe in the end of the war and the coming of victory in our country. That is why this hole of 500 billion hryvnias appeared. I agree that taxes alone do not solve this issue, but there are other instruments. One of these large-scale instruments will be domestic borrowing - government bonds, which will cover more than UAH 200 billion. The second one is the successful negotiations of our government on the restructuring of the state debt in the context of paying the relevant interest and partial repayment to our creditors. We will receive more than UAH 100 billion through these agreements with international partners," Zaburanna said.

Recall

Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko saidthat Ukraine's budget deficit has increased as of the end of July, noting that the total need is up to $12 billion.

Ukraine received support from bondholders in restructuring its external private debt. International investors, who hold more than 97% of the country's international bonds worth more than $20 billion, will exchange their securities for new bonds.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
ukraineUkraine

