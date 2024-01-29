ukenru
The Verkhovna Rada Committee said when they might consider bills on the use of biomaterial from the dead

The Verkhovna Rada Committee said when they might consider bills on the use of biomaterial from the dead

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 149902 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Healthcare may consider this week bills on the use of biomaterial from the dead

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Medical Insurance may consider draft laws on the use of frozen biomaterial from dead soldiers this week. This was reported to UNN by Oksana Dmytrieva, deputy chairman of the Committee on National Health.

Currently, two draft laws on the use of frozen biomaterial from fallen soldiers have been registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

Dmitrieva noted that another draft law is being prepared for registration in the Verkhovna Rada, which, in her opinion, should be the main one.

I believe that it should be the main one, the main one that we should consider. We at the committee must consider all the bills that come in and submit to the Verkhovna Rada those that are more appropriate, more comprehensive, and allow people to understand how to work properly under this law

- Dmitrieva said.

She also commented on the draft law No. 10437, where she is a co-author. "There is a draft law that says we need to remove the provision on recycling. There is a draft law (No. 10437 - ed.) that removes this provision and expands the explanation of how it should be done, that there should be an order of the Minister of Justice so that it is like a notarized consent, and that the storage period of cells will be 3 years after the death of the person who donated their reproductive cells, that a child born after death will be the child of the deceased person, that is, we expand this concept as it should be. We will consider the one that will meet these criteria in more detail," said Dmitrieva.

She noted that a committee meeting on the draft laws on the use of frozen biomaterial from fallen soldiers is scheduled for the near future.

When asked if the committee could meet this week, Dmitrieva replied: "Maybe.

Most likely, it will be so. We need to be in time for our next session of the Verkhovna Rada

- said Dmitrieva.

Addendum Addendum

At the end of November, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law that obliges Ukrainian clinics to dispose of reproductive cells of fallen soldiers stored in cryobanks starting in March. Women began to raise the alarm, and the Servant of the People party promised to vote for the necessary changes to prevent this from happening.

The Ministry of Health stated that cryobanks will not dispose of frozen biomaterial from dead soldiers and assuredthat they are already working with MPs to resolve this issue.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarHealth

