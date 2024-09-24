The US sends additional troops to the Middle East due to the escalation between Israel and Hezbollah

The United States of America will send additional troops to the Middle East amid an escalation between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah. This was reported by Sky News, according to UNN.

Details

The Pentagon announced that the United States will send additional troops to the Middle East amid escalation between Israel and the Hezbollah group.

No details have been provided on how many additional forces will be deployed and what they will be tasked with.

It is noted that the United States has currently deployed about 40,000 troops in the region.

