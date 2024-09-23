ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Israel hacked Lebanon's communications systems to warn civilians of IDF rocket attack

Israel hacked Lebanon's communications systems to warn civilians of IDF rocket attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15836 views

The IDF called on the Lebanese to leave the areas where Hezbollah weapons are stored. The Israeli army carried out more than 300 strikes on terrorist targets, warning civilians via SMS and radio.

The Israeli Defense Forces have hacked into communication systems in Lebanon and launched an official warning to civilians to leave certain areas where Israel plans to launch a missile strike. This was written by The Times of Israel, reported by UNN.

Details

On Monday, the IDF called on the Lebanese to leave certain areas where intelligence has revealed that terrorists are storing weapons. 

The Israeli Defense Forces stated that they sent text messages to residents and also called them from a Lebanese phone number.

- пише The Times of Israel. 

In particular, people in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley received text messages with warnings from Israel, the Lebanese NNA confirmed. 

Lebanese media reported that warning messages were also broadcast on radio stations.

Strikes on homes in Lebanon where Hezbollah has hidden weapons are inevitable. Hezbollah is lying to you and sacrificing you. Its rockets and drones are more valuable and important to it than you

- Avichai Adrai, a representative of the Israeli Defense Forces, warned in an audio message. 

AddendumAddendum

After that, the Israeli Defense Forces launched “large-scale” waves of air strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, as they warned civilians to quickly move away from areas used by the Hizbullah. 

The military said it had detected Hezbollah operatives preparing to launch rocket attacks on Israel.

The Chief of the General Staff has approved strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon from the IDF Underground Operations Center. So far, more than 300 Hezbollah targets have been hit today

- the IDF said in a statement.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) stated that a “civilian” shepherd was killed in the eastern region of the Bekaa Valley “and two members of his family” and four other people were wounded in the strikes.

It is noted that strikes  were recorded in the Nabatiyeh area in southern Lebanon. Strikes were also reported in the area of Tyre.

Recall

The U.S. State Department is urging citizens to leave Lebanon because of the escalating conflict with Israel. The reason is the growing unpredictability of explosions and the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
israelIsrael
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
lebanonLebanon

