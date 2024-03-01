The US joins 44 countries in initiating an OSCE investigation into the detention of Ukrainians by Russian forces

The United States has joined 44 countries in the OSCE in initiating a "Moscow mechanism" to investigate arbitrary detentions of Ukrainian civilians and other abuses by Russia, which has invaded Ukraine, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Friday, UNN reports.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reportedthat OSCE member states have initiated the use of the so-called "Moscow mechanism" to investigate the detention of Ukrainians by Russia.

