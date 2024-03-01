The US joins 44 countries in initiating an OSCE investigation into the detention of Ukrainians by Russian forces

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 23695 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 83274 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 56785 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 243323 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 212395 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184006 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 226196 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250489 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156395 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371917 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 193807 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 74681 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 95266 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 59980 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 52474 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 28777 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 83274 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 243323 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 194614 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 212395 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15837 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24359 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24630 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 53047 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 60549 views
The US joins 44 countries in initiating an OSCE investigation into the detention of Ukrainians by Russian forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30165 views

The United States joined 44 countries that initiated an OSCE investigation into Russia's arbitrary detention of Ukrainian civilians and other abuses.

The US joins 44 countries in initiating an OSCE investigation into the detention of Ukrainians by Russian forces

The United States has joined 44 countries in the OSCE in initiating a "Moscow mechanism" to investigate arbitrary detentions of Ukrainian civilians and other abuses by Russia, which has invaded Ukraine, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Friday, UNN reports.

The United States joined 44 countries that initiated the OSCE Moscow Mechanism to establish a mission to investigate allegations of arbitrary detention of Ukrainian civilians and other abuses by Russian forces. We remain committed to supporting Ukraine and holding Russia accountable

- said the US State Department spokesman in X.

Recall

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reportedthat OSCE member states have initiated the use of the so-called "Moscow mechanism" to investigate the detention of Ukrainians by Russia. 

OSCE report on the detention of Ukrainians by Russia will become an evidence base at the international level - Lubinets on the launch of the "Moscow mechanism"01.03.24, 10:10 • 31010 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
United States Department of State
United States
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
