OSCE report on the detention of Ukrainians by Russia will become an evidence base at the international level - Lubinets on the launch of the "Moscow mechanism"

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17617 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 57411 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 43650 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 213206 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 191611 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176906 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221724 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249384 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155208 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371659 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 16236 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 57459 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 213253 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173096 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 191647 views
OSCE report on the detention of Ukrainians by Russia will become an evidence base at the international level - Lubinets on the launch of the "Moscow mechanism"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31010 views

The OSCE launches an investigation into the detention of civilian Ukrainians by Russia under the "Moscow mechanism"; the report of international experts should prove Russia's war crimes.

OSCE report on the detention of Ukrainians by Russia will become an evidence base at the international level - Lubinets on the launch of the "Moscow mechanism"

Following the decision of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to launch the so-called  "Moscow Mechanism," a group of international experts will soon begin documenting war crimes committed by the Russian Federation against Ukrainian civilians. Their report will become an evidence base at the international level for the crimes of the Russian Federation, said Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, UNN reports

The OSCE has launched the Moscow Mechanism on the arbitrary deprivation of liberty of Ukrainian civilians by the Russian Federation. This mechanism will allow to launch an investigation into these gross violations of international humanitarian law

- Lubinets wrote on social media.

According to him, a group of independent international experts will soon begin investigating crimes committed by Russia against Ukrainian civilians.

The mission's mandate is to establish the facts and investigate accompanying crimes, such as torture or inhuman treatment, etc.

The investigation will result in a report that will become an international evidence base for Russia's crimes

- emphasized Lubinets.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
