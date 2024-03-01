OSCE report on the detention of Ukrainians by Russia will become an evidence base at the international level - Lubinets on the launch of the "Moscow mechanism"

Following the decision of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to launch the so-called "Moscow Mechanism," a group of international experts will soon begin documenting war crimes committed by the Russian Federation against Ukrainian civilians. Their report will become an evidence base at the international level for the crimes of the Russian Federation, said Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, UNN reports.

The OSCE has launched the Moscow Mechanism on the arbitrary deprivation of liberty of Ukrainian civilians by the Russian Federation. This mechanism will allow to launch an investigation into these gross violations of international humanitarian law - Lubinets wrote on social media.

According to him, a group of independent international experts will soon begin investigating crimes committed by Russia against Ukrainian civilians.

The mission's mandate is to establish the facts and investigate accompanying crimes, such as torture or inhuman treatment, etc.

The investigation will result in a report that will become an international evidence base for Russia's crimes - emphasized Lubinets.

OSCE to engage "Moscow mechanism" to investigate cases of detention of civilian Ukrainians by russia