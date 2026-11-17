Against the backdrop of the scandal involving Nvidia, the United States has decided to tighten restrictions on the export of advanced artificial intelligence chips. CBS News reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The U.S. government is tightening controls on semiconductor exports to ensure that such shipments do not circumvent existing rules prohibiting their sale to certain American competitors, such as China. This happened after the resignation last week of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Before that, it became known that he had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, as well as with a subordinate at the company.

Advances in cloud computing have made it easier for foreign countries to remotely access American artificial intelligence computing capabilities, including through data centers in countries not subject to U.S. export restrictions. The Commerce Department wants to "ensure that computing power based on American technology located in foreign data centers is not used in a manner contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests" - the publication says.

Additionally

As Bloomberg reports, Nvidia has reported a surge in revenue from Southeast Asia in recent years, although last year it changed its accounting methodology in a way that makes it difficult to determine such sales precisely. The company's revenue in Singapore rose to approximately $24 billion in fiscal year 2025, nearly four times higher than the previous year and accounting for approximately 18% of the total.

To remind you

Jensen Huang, who was removed from his position as CEO of Nvidia Corp., is discussing the possibility of returning to the company—and this is happening just a few days after the board of directors secured his resignation.