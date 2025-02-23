ukenru
Exclusive
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The US has allocated $183 billion in support for Ukraine, including $65.9 billion in military aid

The US has allocated $183 billion in support for Ukraine, including $65.9 billion in military aid

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100987 views

The Pentagon has confirmed $65.9 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion. The total amount of support from the United States reaches $183 billion, of which $3.9 billion has not yet been spent.

The United States has provided Ukraine with $65.9 billion in military aid. This is reported by the Voice of America, citing Pentagon data, UNN reports.

Details

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, the US Congress has reportedly allocated a total of about $183 billion to support Ukraine, according to an interagency oversight group that reports to Congress.

The Pentagon, in turn, confirmed that $65.9 billion of this amount has already been sent in the form of military aid, and another $3.9 billion authorized by Congress remains unspent.

Recall 

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent explained the terms of the new economic partnership with Ukraine. In particular, the terms of the partnership stipulate that the revenues received by Ukraine from natural resources, infrastructure and other assets will be directed to a fund focused on the long-term reconstruction and development of Ukraine, where the United States will receive economic and management rights in these future investments.

US will not acquire ownership or encumber debts - Bessent on the agreement with Ukraine23.02.25, 00:27 • 41894 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyNews of the World
united-states-department-of-the-treasuryUnited States Department of the Treasury
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

The US has allocated $183 billion in support for Ukraine, including $65.9 billion in military aid