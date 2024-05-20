The United States is confident that the ATACMS missiles provided to Ukraine were not used on the territory of Russia

The United States is confident that the ATACMS provided to Ukraine was not used to strike military targets in Russia. This was stated by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown, during a press conference following the meeting in the Ramstein format, an UNN correspondent reports.

"I am confident that these ATACMS that we have provided to Ukraine have not been used to hit military targets in Russia," Brown said.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, in turn, added that the United States expects Ukrainians to continue to use the weapons provided by the United States inside Ukraine.

"Our expectation is that the Ukrainians will continue to use the weapons we provide inside Ukraine," Austin said.

Addendum

President Zelenskiy statedthat Russia's biggest advantage is that they can fire any weapon from their territory at Ukrainian territory.