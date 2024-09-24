The United States has handed over to Ukraine four ancient sabers that russia took from the occupied territories

The United States has transferred to Ukraine cultural property originating from the temporarily occupied territories and stolen by russia. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

On September 23, at the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations, Under Secretary of Homeland Security for Strategy, Policy and Planning Robert Silvers handed over four medieval iron sabers dating from the 9th to 13th centuries to Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytskyi.

According to Robert Silvers, they were found at an international post office in Newark, New Jersey. The package indicated that it was a barbecue set. Further examination of the contents of the package, which involved the National Museum of History of Ukraine in Kyiv, revealed that they were cultural heritage items.

Another 7 valuables are currently in the process of being identified by Ukrainian experts based on the photos provided.

Mykola Tochytskyi noted that the returned sabers are not just weapons, but a symbol of the deep historical connection between Ukrainians and their ancestors and of Ukrainian national strength.

This operation was the result of successful cooperation between the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States, the National Museum of History of Ukraine, and the Institute of Archeology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

Recall

Since June 2022, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in cooperation with other agencies under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, has been conducting an operation to intercept cultural property sent from Russia to the United States by mail. The previous part of the cultural property confiscated by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection as part of this operation included Scythian akinakas from the sixth century BC, a bronze sword from the 12th to 8th century BC, and other property that has already been transferred to Ukraine.

