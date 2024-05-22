ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Archaeological artifacts that were illegally exported from Ukraine and intercepted in the Netherlands were handed over to the National Museum of history

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23178 views

Illegally exported from Ukraine valuable archaeological artifacts dating back to Roman times and the Middle Ages were transferred by the Netherlands to the National Museum of history of Ukraine for temporary storage.

Illegally exported valuable archaeological artifacts transferred by the Netherlands to Ukraine will be kept in the National Museum of history of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of culture and information policy of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that on May 21, the Ministry of culture and information policy of Ukraine transferred 8 valuable objects of archeology to the National Museum of history of Ukraine for temporary storage until the decision of the Icip to transfer them for permanent storage is made.

These are spears and arrowheads illegally exported earlier from Ukraine and intercepted by Dutch customs officers from various archaeological cultures and regions of Ukraine, dating from the periods from Roman times to the Middle Ages.

The ICP expresses its gratitude to the customs authorities of the Netherlands, The Information and heritage Inspectorate of the Ministry of Education, Culture and science of the Netherlands for the decision to return our cultural property to Ukraine. We are also grateful to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Ukraine in the Netherlands for supporting the case and transporting items to Ukraine, The Office of the Prosecutor General for timely response measures, and the National Museum of history of Ukraine for professional expert support of the case

- said Acting Minister of culture and information policy of Ukraine Rostislav Karandeev.

Recall

On March 20 of this year, the director of the information and heritage Inspectorate of the Ministry of Education, Culture and science of the Netherlands, Alfred Rus, handed over these items to the Embassy of Ukraine in the Netherlands and now they have returned home.

russia has stolen and destroyed more than a million museum objects in Ukraine25.04.24, 18:03 • 15421 view

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Culture

