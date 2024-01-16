The United States destroys four Houthi anti-ship missiles in Yemen

The US military has destroyed four Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles in Yemen. These missiles were ready to be launched, Reuters writes, UNN reports .

Details

The US strike came the day after the Houthis fired an anti-ship ballistic missile at the US-owned and operated Gibraltar Eagle cargo ship.

The Houthi attacks on Red Sea ships continued even after the U.S. and Britain launched the first wave of strikes last week to reduce their military capabilities.

Addendum

The Houthis, who control the most densely populated parts of Yemen, claim that their attacks on commercial vessels are aimed at supporting the Palestinians in Israel's war in Gaza. Their attacks have disrupted global shipping and fueled fears of global inflation. They have also heightened concerns that the fallout from a war between Israel and Hamas could destabilize the Middle East.

A Houthi missile hits a U.S. ship in the Gulf of Aden