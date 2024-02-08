The UN Committee called on russia to name the exact number of children forcibly removed from Ukraine and provide their whereabouts

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102096 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128878 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129982 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171470 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169360 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275679 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177848 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167015 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148721 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244363 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101707 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 86323 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82945 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 95261 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35906 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275679 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244363 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229579 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255030 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240914 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 4326 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128878 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103739 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103868 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120172 views
Actual
The UN Committee called on russia to name the exact number of children forcibly removed from Ukraine and provide their whereabouts

The UN Committee called on russia to name the exact number of children forcibly removed from Ukraine and provide their whereabouts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25319 views

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child has called on russia to stop the forced removal of Ukrainian children and return them to their families. The russian authorities should provide information on the exact number of children taken from Ukraine and their whereabouts so that they can be identified and returned.

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child has called on russia to stop the forced displacement of children from the occupied areas of Ukraine in violation of international law and return them to their families. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

In a report on russia, the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child stated that the russian authorities should provide information on the exact number of children taken from Ukraine and their whereabouts so that they can be identified and returned.

Ukraine and Canada launch International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children02.02.24, 22:19 • 33035 views

The Committee also stated that russia must ensure that no child is deprived of their Ukrainian citizenship and that their identity, name and family ties are preserved.

Committee Chairwoman Anne Skelton said that last month in Geneva, representatives of the committee discussed the issue of the removal of Ukrainian children with the russian delegation.

During the dialog, we often noticed that we used one terminology and they used another. We used the word "adoption," and they denied that it was adoption and talked about "fostering"

- She said.

According to her, the delegation acknowledged that many children had received russian citizenship, which, in her opinion, means that these children are losing their identity and gaining a russian identity.

Context

About 20,000 Ukrainian children were taken to russia without the consent of their families or guardians. In March last year, the ICC issued arrest warrants for putin and russian children's ombudsman maria levova-belova on charges of illegally deporting children from Ukraine.

The ICC chief prosecutor said that russia had taken "at least hundreds" of children from orphanages and boarding schools in the occupied regions of Ukraine, and that many of them were given up for adoption.

PACE adopts resolution calling on member states to recognize deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia as genocide25.01.24, 12:58 • 26058 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
genevaGeneva
reutersReuters
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising