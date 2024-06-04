en
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed the core of the Russian army, which the Kremlin spent 15 years forming - Reznikov

Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed the core of the Russian army, which the Kremlin spent 15 years forming - Reznikov

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed the professional core of the Russian army, which the Russian Federation spent 15 years forming, said former Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed the professional core of the Russian army, which the Russian Federation spent 15 years forming. About this in speech at a meeting called How to Defeat an Autocracy? Lessons from Ukraine's Defense Against Russia's Invasion and held at the WoodrowWilsonCenter, said former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov, writes UNN.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed the professional core of the Russian army. The Kremlin spent hundreds of billions of dollars and 15 years after Putin's famous Munich speech (a reference to the speech of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at the Munich Security Conference on February 10, 2007. The speech was devoted to the unipolarity of modern world politics, the vision of Russia's place and role in the modern world, taking into account current realities and threats – ed.) for the training of this army," Reznikov said.

The ex-minister recalled that we are talking about hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers and tens of thousands of pieces of military equipment – the Kremlin has probably lost more than 400 thousand people in manpower alone, which is confirmed by research and Western, namely, British analysts. In addition, the Russian Federation has lost the flagship cruiser Moskva and a number of other warships in the Black Sea, unique radar reconnaissance aircraft, and strategic bombers that Russia can no longer produce. He also recalled that thanks to the American Patriot systems, Ukraine was able to shoot down advanced Russian missiles such as Kinzhal, and thanks to Western weapons, advanced Russian air defense systems are being destroyed. Moreover, as Reznikov noted, these systems were destroyed in front of the countries that bought these systems - China, India, Turkey.

"We have destroyed the resources that Russia has been using since Soviet times. The Kremlin's military potential, which poses a threat to Europe, NATO and all free countries, has been dramatically undermined," Reznikov stated.

This is the last conventional war on the globe – Reznikov02.06.2024, 11:59

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
natoNATO
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
indiaIndia
chinaChina
turkeyTurkey
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising