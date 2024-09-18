The Ukrainian Armed Forces will receive new improved sleeping bags: how they will differ

The sleeping bags will be supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the procurement agency of the Ministry of Defense “State Logistics Operator”. The new sleeping bag is lighter, has a water-repellent cover and is comfortable to use in any weather. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

Sleeping bags consist of three parts:

inner sleeping bag;

liner that protects the inside of the sleeping bag from dirt and natural body moisture;

outer water-repellent cover to protect against moisture or precipitation.

It is noted that the previous version of the sleeping bag was single-layer.

The updated sleeping bag has several key improvements. In particular, it is lighter, has a water-repellent cover and is comfortable to use at any temperature. The weight has been reduced compared to the previous model and should not exceed 3.8 kg - said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenkov.

The liner protects the inside of the sleeping bag from dirt and natural moisture from the human body. The outer water-repellent and vapor-permeable cover helps protect the soldier from rain, snow, fog or wind.

The modular system of the updated sleeping bag allows it to be used in different temperature conditions. For example, indoors, a soldier can sleep only in the inner bag, while outdoors he can sleep in the full set. Also, the new sleeping system is made of three-layer fabric with a membrane that provides high vapor permeability and retains heat.

Thanks to the newly designed compression bag, the sleeping bag can be additionally stretched and attached to a backpack along with a field mat.

