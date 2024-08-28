The Ministry of Defense will take into account the religious, medical and ethical needs of the military in the formation of dry rations

The Ministry of Defense is developing new dry rations for military personnel in accordance with the religious, medical and ethical needs of the military. This was reported by the press service of the defense ministry, UNN reports .

Details

As noted, a significant expansion of the range of dry rations is planned, which will provide the military with a greater variety of products, including vegetable, kosher and halal sets.

The new dry rations will be available to the military from December 2024, when the development and approval process is completed.

The DOT and the Ministry of Defense have already held consultations with representatives of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Islamic and Jewish communities, as well as NGOs "Every Animal" and UAnimals, which work in the field of animal rights, and market representatives.

The parties agreed on further cooperation to develop updated dry rations.