The Ministry of Defense will take into account the religious, medical and ethical needs of the military in the formation of dry rations
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is developing new dry rations for the military, taking into account religious, medical and ethical needs. It is planned to expand the range to include vegetable, kosher and halal kits, available from December 2024.
Details
As noted, a significant expansion of the range of dry rations is planned, which will provide the military with a greater variety of products, including vegetable, kosher and halal sets.
The new dry rations will be available to the military from December 2024, when the development and approval process is completed.
The DOT and the Ministry of Defense have already held consultations with representatives of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Islamic and Jewish communities, as well as NGOs "Every Animal" and UAnimals, which work in the field of animal rights, and market representatives.
The parties agreed on further cooperation to develop updated dry rations.
Our goal is to meet all the needs of our military personnel, taking into account their beliefs, health and ethical principles. We strive to create conditions in which every defender of Ukraine feels comfortable and confident. We know that many of our servicemen and women follow different religious traditions or have special dietary needs, so we actively cooperate with religious communities and nutrition experts. We also understand the importance of ethical choices, so plant-based rations will be an important part of our new strategy. It is not only a matter of nutrition, but also of respecting the beliefs of each soldier