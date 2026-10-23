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The Ukrainian An-124 "Ruslan" aircraft caught fire while landing in Japan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

A fire broke out on board the An-124 after landing at Chubu Airport. The flames were extinguished, no one was injured, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

The Ukrainian An-124 "Ruslan" aircraft caught fire while landing in Japan

A fire broke out during the landing of the Ukrainian An-124 "Ruslan" cargo aircraft at Japan’s Chubu International Airport. Because of the incident, the airport temporarily closed the runway, but later resumed operations. This was reported by the Japanese broadcaster NHK, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on October 22 at around 7:20 p.m. local time in the city of Tokoname, Aichi Prefecture. Air traffic controllers noticed signs of fire after the cargo aircraft landed.

The fire was quickly extinguished, after which the An-124 proceeded to its parking area under its own power. Emergency services inspected the runway, which was closed for approximately 15 minutes. According to Japanese media reports, no one was injured.

What is known about the aircraft and the circumstances of the incident

There is currently no information about possible damage to the aircraft or the cause of the fire. It is also unknown what cargo the aircraft was carrying. Antonov Airlines has not yet commented on the situation.

The An-124-100 "Ruslan" is a Ukrainian heavy transport aircraft designed to carry oversized cargo weighing up to 120 tonnes. According to Japanese media, such aircraft began operating flights to Chubu Airport approximately a month ago.

After the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Antonov Airlines moved its main operating base to Germany’s Leipzig/Halle Airport.

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Stepan Haftko

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