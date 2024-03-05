$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 23636 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 82966 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 56640 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 242950 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 212158 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 183923 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226148 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250477 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156385 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371914 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The total term of imprisonment of political prisoners of russia in Crimea exceeds 1200 years - Crimean prosecutor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22346 views

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, russia has sentenced more than 100 Ukrainians to 1230 years in prison.

The total term of imprisonment of political prisoners of russia in Crimea exceeds 1200 years - Crimean prosecutor

The total term of imprisonment of all prisoners convicted by russia on fake charges in occupied Crimea is 1230 years. This was reported by Media Center Ukraine with reference to the head of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol Igor Ponochovny, UNN reports.

Details

The report says that russians have convicted about 117 citizens in occupied Crimea on fake charges, sentencing them to 4 to 19 years in prison.

In total, 1230 years is the total term of imprisonment of all prisoners convicted in Crimea on political, religious, national, ethnic grounds

- Ihor Ponochovnyi said.

He added that since 2017, the Crimean prosecutor's office has been cooperating with non-governmental organizations and international experts. In particular, they help law enforcement officers document war crimes and crimes committed by russia against Ukrainian citizens.

Georgian Azovstal defender 'sentenced to life imprisonment' in occupied Donetsk - media

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

