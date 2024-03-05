The total term of imprisonment of political prisoners of russia in Crimea exceeds 1200 years - Crimean prosecutor

The total term of imprisonment of all prisoners convicted by russia on fake charges in occupied Crimea is 1230 years. This was reported by Media Center Ukraine with reference to the head of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol Igor Ponochovny, UNN reports.

Details

The report says that russians have convicted about 117 citizens in occupied Crimea on fake charges, sentencing them to 4 to 19 years in prison.

In total, 1230 years is the total term of imprisonment of all prisoners convicted in Crimea on political, religious, national, ethnic grounds - Ihor Ponochovnyi said.

He added that since 2017, the Crimean prosecutor's office has been cooperating with non-governmental organizations and international experts. In particular, they help law enforcement officers document war crimes and crimes committed by russia against Ukrainian citizens.

Georgian Azovstal defender 'sentenced to life imprisonment' in occupied Donetsk - media