The total number of women in the Armed Forces has reached almost 70 thousand - Ministry of Defense
Kyiv • UNN
The total number of women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine is 68,000, of which more than 48,000 are servicewomen. There are about 5,000 servicewomen directly in the combat zone
According to Liudmyla Darahan, State Secretary of the Ministry, women are everywhere today - holding the home front, working in difficult positions, fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces, proving that people should be evaluated by their capabilities, efficiency and intelligence, not by their gender.
She also said that they had managed to improve the level of clothing for servicewomen. For example, in 2023, women's summer military uniforms were introduced - before that, only the ceremonial ones were available.
The Verkhovna Rada registered law No. 12066, which proposes to create a Unified State Register of Military Personnel to improve military registration and provide electronic services.