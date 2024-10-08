ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Third round of EU-Ukraine screening sessions begins in Brussels

Third round of EU-Ukraine screening sessions begins in Brussels

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24475 views

The third round of bilateral EU-Ukraine sessions within the framework of the legislative compliance screening has started in Brussels. The meetings are taking place in a hybrid format from October 8 to 10, covering economic criteria and other important areas.

The third round of bilateral sessions between Ukraine and the European Commission has begun in Brussels as part of the official screening of the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU law, the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration reported on Tuesday on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

"The third round of EU-Ukraine bilateral screening sessions has started in Brussels. From October 8 to 10 in Brussels, Belgium, Ukrainian delegations are taking part in the third round of bilateral meetings between Ukraine and the European Commission as part of the official screening of the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU law, which is part of the EU accession negotiation process," the statement reads.

As indicated, all meetings are held in a hybrid format - Ukrainian delegations participate both offline and online.

"The head of the delegation and chief negotiator of Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna, is participating in the meetings online," the statement said.

Such meetings are reportedly expected:

  • On October 8, meetings will be held on the area of “Economic Criteria” and negotiating chapter 32 “Financial Control”. 
  • On October 9, a session dedicated to the area of “Public Administration Reform” will be held. 
  •  On October 10, Ukraine and the EU will hold a bilateral session on the “Functioning of Democratic Institutions”.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
european-commissionEuropean Commission
olha-stefanishynaOlha Stefanishyna
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
belgiumBelgium
ukraineUkraine

