Third round of EU-Ukraine screening sessions begins in Brussels

The third round of bilateral sessions between Ukraine and the European Commission has begun in Brussels as part of the official screening of the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU law, the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration reported on Tuesday on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

"The third round of EU-Ukraine bilateral screening sessions has started in Brussels. From October 8 to 10 in Brussels, Belgium, Ukrainian delegations are taking part in the third round of bilateral meetings between Ukraine and the European Commission as part of the official screening of the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU law, which is part of the EU accession negotiation process," the statement reads.

As indicated, all meetings are held in a hybrid format - Ukrainian delegations participate both offline and online.

"The head of the delegation and chief negotiator of Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna, is participating in the meetings online," the statement said.

Such meetings are reportedly expected:

On October 8, meetings will be held on the area of “Economic Criteria” and negotiating chapter 32 “Financial Control”.

On October 9, a session dedicated to the area of “Public Administration Reform” will be held.

On October 10, Ukraine and the EU will hold a bilateral session on the “Functioning of Democratic Institutions”.

