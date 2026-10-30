The talks in Abu Dhabi will pave the way for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin: the Foreign Ministry revealed the details

The trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the United States and russia scheduled for November in Abu Dhabi could become a preparatory stage for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and russian leader vladimir putin. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said this on November 30, UNN reports, citing Novyny.LIVE.

Details

The Ukrainian side seeks to hold the negotiations as soon as possible, but it has not yet been possible to agree on a final date. The key topics of the negotiations are expected to include security issues, possible de-escalation measures and formats for future security guarantees. The Ukrainian side is ready for a substantive discussion of these issues and expects a similar readiness from russia.

According to the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, preparations are currently underway for a trilateral meeting at the level of negotiating teams. Ukraine is interested in holding it as soon as possible in order to move on to discussing concrete steps to end the war. The relevant ministry also views the future negotiations as an opportunity to prepare a meeting directly between Zelenskyy and putin. According to Tykhyi, some of the most difficult issues require decisions at the highest political level.

We also see this meeting as possible preparation for a meeting of the leaders. We still believe that a number of the most sensitive issues must be discussed specifically at the level of the leaders - Tykhyi noted.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson added that the final date for the negotiations is still being coordinated. The beginning of November remains the target, after the US midterm elections. In addition, the security situation in the Middle East affects the organization of the meeting and the choice of its venue.

Context

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a trilateral meeting of representatives of Ukraine, the United States and russia could take place between November 6 and 10 in Abu Dhabi. According to him, one of the main tasks of the negotiating teams would be to prepare for a possible meeting at the level of the leaders of the states.

The head of state also stressed that territorial issues could be discussed exclusively at the level of the leaders, while technical groups should focus on security and humanitarian issues and concrete steps toward de-escalation.

Reminder

At the kremlin, they were unable to clearly answer whether putin would speak with Zelenskyy. dmitry peskov - spokesperson for russian President vladimir putin - avoided directly answering the question.