Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
“The statement has reached its intended recipients": the kremlin comments on Putin's threats over long-range strikes on russia

“The statement has reached its intended recipients": the kremlin comments on Putin's threats over long-range strikes on russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14178 views

The Kremlin spokesman said that Putin's warning about the consequences of allowing the West to strike Russia is clear and unambiguous. This concerns Ukraine's possible use of long-range missiles.

Moscow emphasizes that Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning about the West's possible permission for Ukraine to strike deep into Russia is clear and unambiguous. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a commentary to the Russian media, UNN reports .

Details

The statement made by Putin yesterday is very important. It is extremely clear, unambiguous, and does not allow for any double readings. And we have no doubt that this statement reached its intended recipients 

 - said Peskov. 

Context

Yesterday, on September 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin saidthat a possible authorization for the United States and the European Union to conduct strikes on Russian territory would indicate their direct involvement in the Ukrainian conflict and would radically change its nature.

Recall

The Guardian reportedthat Britain has decided to allow Ukraine to fire long-range Storm Shadow missiles into Russian territory. In addition, at a meeting with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken promised to convey to Joe Biden Ukraine's wishes to use U.S. long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia. 

Washington is ready to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow, but not ATACMS, to strike Russia - media12.09.24, 20:27 • 39395 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

