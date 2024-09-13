Moscow emphasizes that Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning about the West's possible permission for Ukraine to strike deep into Russia is clear and unambiguous. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a commentary to the Russian media, UNN reports .

Details

The statement made by Putin yesterday is very important. It is extremely clear, unambiguous, and does not allow for any double readings. And we have no doubt that this statement reached its intended recipients - said Peskov.

Context

Yesterday, on September 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin saidthat a possible authorization for the United States and the European Union to conduct strikes on Russian territory would indicate their direct involvement in the Ukrainian conflict and would radically change its nature.

Recall

The Guardian reportedthat Britain has decided to allow Ukraine to fire long-range Storm Shadow missiles into Russian territory. In addition, at a meeting with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken promised to convey to Joe Biden Ukraine's wishes to use U.S. long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia.

Washington is ready to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow, but not ATACMS, to strike Russia - media