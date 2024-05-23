State Labor Service is being deprived of uncharacteristic functions as part of deregulation

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

State Labor Service is being deprived of uncharacteristic functions as part of deregulation

State Labor Service is being deprived of uncharacteristic functions as part of deregulation

The State Labor Service of Ukraine will be deprived of some of its non-essential functions as part of deregulation: the Parliament has supported a draft law on the redistribution of certain functions to other central executive bodies.

As part of deregulation, the State Labor Service of Ukraine will be deprived of some uncharacteristic functions, the parliament has supported the relevant bill, the Ministry of Economy reported, UNN writes.

Details

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading the government's draft law No. 9219, which divides certain functions between central executive bodies.

"The adoption of the draft law will allow us to transfer certain functions currently assigned to the State Labor Service to other central executive authorities that are more relevant to the relevant areas of work," said Deputy Minister of Economy Tetiana Berezhna.

Draft Law No. 9219 will, in particular, redistribute the following functions of the State Labor Service:

  • registration and accounting of heavy vehicles and other technological vehicles - to the Ministry of Internal Affairs;
  • technical investigation of the circumstances and causes of accidents related to the use of gas in the home - to the Ministry of Energy and the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate;
  • control over compliance with advertising laws (regarding the content of job advertisements) - to the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

As indicated, the decision was developed as part of the deregulation reform and takes into account changes related to the implementation of EU legislation.

Addendum

Since January 2023, the Interagency Working Group on Accelerated Review of State Regulatory Instruments for Business has reportedly reviewed more than 1,300 regulatory instruments for business, of which 456 have been recommended for abolition and 584 for simplification. So far, more than 100 instruments have been canceled.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

