State Labor Service is being deprived of uncharacteristic functions as part of deregulation

As part of deregulation, the State Labor Service of Ukraine will be deprived of some uncharacteristic functions, the parliament has supported the relevant bill, the Ministry of Economy reported, UNN writes.

Details

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading the government's draft law No. 9219, which divides certain functions between central executive bodies.

"The adoption of the draft law will allow us to transfer certain functions currently assigned to the State Labor Service to other central executive authorities that are more relevant to the relevant areas of work," said Deputy Minister of Economy Tetiana Berezhna.

Draft Law No. 9219 will, in particular, redistribute the following functions of the State Labor Service:

registration and accounting of heavy vehicles and other technological vehicles - to the Ministry of Internal Affairs;

technical investigation of the circumstances and causes of accidents related to the use of gas in the home - to the Ministry of Energy and the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate;

control over compliance with advertising laws (regarding the content of job advertisements) - to the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

As indicated, the decision was developed as part of the deregulation reform and takes into account changes related to the implementation of EU legislation.

Addendum

Since January 2023, the Interagency Working Group on Accelerated Review of State Regulatory Instruments for Business has reportedly reviewed more than 1,300 regulatory instruments for business, of which 456 have been recommended for abolition and 584 for simplification. So far, more than 100 instruments have been canceled.