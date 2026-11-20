Photo: State Customs Service of Ukraine

On Friday, November 20, access to certain sections of the Personal Account on the "Single Window" was temporarily restricted. The State Customs Service of Ukraine reported this, according to UNN.

Details

The SCSU reported that critical vulnerabilities had been discovered in one of the software platforms used, in particular, by an external service provider for the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

To prevent unauthorized access and protect user information hosted in the Personal Account on the Unified State Information Web Portal "Single Window for International Trade," the State Customs Service took preventive measures, including temporarily restricting access to certain sections of the Personal Account - the service reported.

They added that access to all the Personal Account's functionalities would be restored after the identified vulnerabilities had been eliminated and the necessary checks had been carried out.

At the same time, we inform you that all other information systems of the State Customs Service of Ukraine, including those related to the customs clearance process, are operating normally - the statement said.

We remind you

The European Commission was hit by a large-scale cyberattack involving artificial intelligence tools. The attackers may have gained access to employees' personal data, while the operation of a number of the institution's internal systems was disrupted for ten days.