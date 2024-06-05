The state Bureau of Investigation has completed a pre-trial investigation against 7 managers of Zhevago

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 42334 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100947 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144196 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148785 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244261 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172909 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164431 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148165 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222379 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 77656 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110492 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 37117 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 50464 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 86892 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244250 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222373 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208706 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234626 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221603 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 42275 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25791 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30989 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110492 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112575 views
Actual
The state Bureau of Investigation has completed a pre-trial investigation against 7 managers of Zhevago

The state Bureau of Investigation has completed a pre-trial investigation against 7 managers of Zhevago

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21037 views

Employees of the state Bureau of Investigation have completed a pre-trial investigation against 7 officials and officials of the Poltava mining and processing plant owned by the fugitive oligarch Konstantin Zhevago, who illegally disposed of minerals of national significance during 2019-2021.

 law enforcement officers have completed the investigation of criminal proceedings against seven officials and officials of the Poltava mining and processing plant, which belongs to the fugitive oligarch Konstantin Zhevago. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the state Bureau of Investigation.

Details 

As indicated in the state Bureau of Investigation, the plant's management illegally disposed of minerals of national significance during 2019-2021. Without a special permit for the use of mineral resources, it illegally sold tons of mineral raw materials worth almost UAH 80 million.

Then, through the enterprises involved in the scheme, they resold the same raw materials, but much more expensive. In particular, top management sold crushed stone raw materials that were made from waste extracted in a mineral quarry without proper permits.

The transaction amount was more than UAH 370 million.

Now the materials of criminal proceedings under Part 3, 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, part 3, 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine are open for review by suspects and their defenders.

- told in the state Bureau of Investigation.

The sanction of the articles provides for a penalty of up to 12 years ' imprisonment with confiscation of property.

recall

At the end of June 2023, the managers of the company controlled by the sanctioned billionaire Konstantin Zhevago were notified of suspicion .

In July, the Pechersk Court of Kiev chose preventive measures for the heads of a company controlled by the sanctioned billionaire Konstantin Zhevago, who embezzled almost 400 million budget hryvnias.

Withdrawal of UAH 519 million from Finance and Credit Bank: oligarch Zhevago and his three accomplices are served with new suspicion09.05.24, 15:29 • 15339 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
poltavaPoltava
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising