The state Bureau of Investigation has completed a pre-trial investigation against 7 managers of Zhevago

law enforcement officers have completed the investigation of criminal proceedings against seven officials and officials of the Poltava mining and processing plant, which belongs to the fugitive oligarch Konstantin Zhevago. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the state Bureau of Investigation.

As indicated in the state Bureau of Investigation, the plant's management illegally disposed of minerals of national significance during 2019-2021. Without a special permit for the use of mineral resources, it illegally sold tons of mineral raw materials worth almost UAH 80 million.

Then, through the enterprises involved in the scheme, they resold the same raw materials, but much more expensive. In particular, top management sold crushed stone raw materials that were made from waste extracted in a mineral quarry without proper permits.

The transaction amount was more than UAH 370 million.

Now the materials of criminal proceedings under Part 3, 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, part 3, 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine are open for review by suspects and their defenders. - told in the state Bureau of Investigation.

The sanction of the articles provides for a penalty of up to 12 years ' imprisonment with confiscation of property.

At the end of June 2023, the managers of the company controlled by the sanctioned billionaire Konstantin Zhevago were notified of suspicion .

In July, the Pechersk Court of Kiev chose preventive measures for the heads of a company controlled by the sanctioned billionaire Konstantin Zhevago, who embezzled almost 400 million budget hryvnias.

Withdrawal of UAH 519 million from Finance and Credit Bank: oligarch Zhevago and his three accomplices are served with new suspicion