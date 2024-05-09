Withdrawal of UAH 519 million from Finance and Credit Bank: oligarch Zhevago and his three accomplices are served with new suspicion

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85995 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108308 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151107 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155069 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251221 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174354 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165582 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226376 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 36593 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 34431 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68588 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36652 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62702 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251221 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226376 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212382 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238106 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224864 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 85995 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62702 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68588 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113105 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113985 views
Withdrawal of UAH 519 million from Finance and Credit Bank: oligarch Zhevago and his three accomplices are served with new suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15338 views

Konstantin Zhevago, a former shareholder of Bank Finance and Credit JSC, and his accomplices are suspected of creating a criminal organization that siphoned off more than UAH 1.4 billion from the bank through fraudulent lending schemes.

A former shareholder of Bank Finance and Credit JSC, Konstantin Zhevago, the former chairman of the bank's board and his two deputies were served with a new suspicion, UNN reports citing the SBI.

Details

According to the Bureau, between May 2007 and October 2010, Zhevago formed a criminal organization that included the chairman, members of the board of JSC Bank Finance and Credit and other persons close to him.

SBI continues to work on extradition of Zhevago and return of stolen money28.12.23, 16:12 • 30218 views

A Ukrainian company controlled by Zhevago received a loan from JSC Bank Finance and Credit, which was done in violation of lending rules. The money was later withdrawn to other offshore companies of the oligarch.

In order to conceal the illegal origin of the money, the scheme participants entered into a loan agreement and more than 100 additional agreements between the controlled company and the bank in 2010-2015. The supplemental agreements systematically and unreasonably allowed to increase the credit limit granted by the bank to the company controlled by the oligarch without any liquid collateral.

Oligarch Zhevago prepares large-scale discrediting campaign against law enforcement system - SBI08.03.24, 15:17 • 22886 views

Thus, the group members withdrew UAH 519 million from the bank, which was later legalized by the scheme participants. The total losses of JSC Bank Finance and Credit as a result of lending to Zhevago amounted to UAH 1.4 billion, the Bureau added.

The SBI notified Zhevago of suspicion of creating and managing a criminal organization, misappropriation and embezzlement of property, legalization of property obtained by criminal means on a particularly large scale as part of a criminal organization (Article 255(1), Article 27(3), Article 28(4), Article 191(5), Article 209(3) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The former chairman of the bank's board and his two deputies are suspected of participating in a criminal organization, misappropriation and embezzlement of property on a particularly large scale as part of a criminal organization (Article 255(1), Article 28(4), Article 191(5) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the articles provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years

- the statement said.

Recall

Earlier, the SBI notified Zhevago and a number of bank executives of suspicion on another fact - organizing the embezzlement of USD 113 million from the financial institution.

As of today, the property of the suspected oligarch and related legal entities has been seized. In particular, shares in his companies worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias, corporate rights of companies, and 26 real estate objects. Property of other legal entities associated with the former MP was also seized. Among other things, these are 14 property complexes, 21 parts of property complexes, 30 non-residential premises, 10 apartments, a helicopter, and a yacht.

Zhevago case: SBI conducted a search in one of the capital's courts12.01.24, 15:53 • 28388 views

Back in October 2020, the seized assets worth over UAH 300 million were transferred to the National Agency for Finding, Tracing and Management of Assets (ARMA). These assets include corporate rights, funds, and 26 real estate objects - health centers, hotels, residential and commercial premises located in the central parts of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kryvyi Rih, with a total area of over 22 thousand m2.

In the investigation, the SBI is actively cooperating with the justice, gendarmerie and police authorities of the French Republic.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising