Withdrawal of UAH 519 million from Finance and Credit Bank: oligarch Zhevago and his three accomplices are served with new suspicion

A former shareholder of Bank Finance and Credit JSC, Konstantin Zhevago, the former chairman of the bank's board and his two deputies were served with a new suspicion, UNN reports citing the SBI.

According to the Bureau, between May 2007 and October 2010, Zhevago formed a criminal organization that included the chairman, members of the board of JSC Bank Finance and Credit and other persons close to him.

A Ukrainian company controlled by Zhevago received a loan from JSC Bank Finance and Credit, which was done in violation of lending rules. The money was later withdrawn to other offshore companies of the oligarch.

In order to conceal the illegal origin of the money, the scheme participants entered into a loan agreement and more than 100 additional agreements between the controlled company and the bank in 2010-2015. The supplemental agreements systematically and unreasonably allowed to increase the credit limit granted by the bank to the company controlled by the oligarch without any liquid collateral.

Thus, the group members withdrew UAH 519 million from the bank, which was later legalized by the scheme participants. The total losses of JSC Bank Finance and Credit as a result of lending to Zhevago amounted to UAH 1.4 billion, the Bureau added.

The SBI notified Zhevago of suspicion of creating and managing a criminal organization, misappropriation and embezzlement of property, legalization of property obtained by criminal means on a particularly large scale as part of a criminal organization (Article 255(1), Article 27(3), Article 28(4), Article 191(5), Article 209(3) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The former chairman of the bank's board and his two deputies are suspected of participating in a criminal organization, misappropriation and embezzlement of property on a particularly large scale as part of a criminal organization (Article 255(1), Article 28(4), Article 191(5) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the articles provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years - the statement said.

Earlier, the SBI notified Zhevago and a number of bank executives of suspicion on another fact - organizing the embezzlement of USD 113 million from the financial institution.

As of today, the property of the suspected oligarch and related legal entities has been seized. In particular, shares in his companies worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias, corporate rights of companies, and 26 real estate objects. Property of other legal entities associated with the former MP was also seized. Among other things, these are 14 property complexes, 21 parts of property complexes, 30 non-residential premises, 10 apartments, a helicopter, and a yacht.

Back in October 2020, the seized assets worth over UAH 300 million were transferred to the National Agency for Finding, Tracing and Management of Assets (ARMA). These assets include corporate rights, funds, and 26 real estate objects - health centers, hotels, residential and commercial premises located in the central parts of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kryvyi Rih, with a total area of over 22 thousand m2.

In the investigation, the SBI is actively cooperating with the justice, gendarmerie and police authorities of the French Republic.