In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17456 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 56645 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 43254 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 212352 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 190992 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176727 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221603 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249367 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155183 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371654 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Oligarch Zhevago prepares large-scale discrediting campaign against law enforcement system - SBI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22950 views

Fugitive oligarch Konstantin Zhevago is preparing a large-scale discrediting campaign against the State Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating his alleged attempts to bankrupt the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant to preserve his personal assets and avoid financial liabilities.

Oligarch Zhevago prepares large-scale discrediting campaign against law enforcement system - SBI

 Fugitive oligarch Konstantin Zhevago is preparing a discrediting campaign against the State Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the case of Poltava Mining, in order to preserve his personal assets. This was reported by the SBI, UNN reports.

 Fugitive oligarch Kostyantyn Zhevaho plans a discrediting campaign against the State Bureau of Investigation for allegedly putting pressure on business to avoid responsibility for attempts to drive Poltava Mining and Processing Plant into bankruptcy

- the SBI said in a statement.

SBI employees continue to investigate officials of Poltava Mining and Processing Plant, owned by ex-oligarch Konstantin Zhevago. As it has become known, Zhevago is going to pay various media resources and experts to launch a large-scale campaign to discredit the Bureau's actions.

10.11.23, 20:08 • 11566 views

 As the SBI reminded, in  2023, seven people were notified of suspicion, including managers and officials of Poltava Mining. They are suspected of misappropriating almost UAH 400 million  from the extraction and sale of minerals of national importance.

In August 2023, the court seized the property of Poltava Mining and Processing Plant, namely gondola cars and a railroad siding. In October 2023, the appellate court issued a new decision to seize the property and prohibit the use of the railcars and tracks.

The SBI noted that no investigative actions were taken against  the mining company that would prevent production, and the seized property was not transferred to other persons for management. 

Zhevago case: SBI conducted a search in one of the capital's courts12.01.24, 15:53 • 28447 views

"At the same time, the ex-oligarch and his entourage, taking advantage of the difficult situation in the country and under the guise of a loose interpretation of the decision of the National Defense and Security Council of Ukraine on economic security in the country, are preparing a large-scale discrediting campaign against the law enforcement system,"  the SBI emphasized. 

According to the agency, Zhevago wants to discredit the investigation in order to preserve his personal assets and avoid fulfilling financial obligations to his creditors. As noted, Zhevago wants to cover up his actions with statements about alleged pressure on the business. However, according to the investigation, he personally planned to bring Poltava Mining to bankruptcy, which could not only deprive ordinary employees of the company of their earnings, but also undermine the economic security of the state, the SBI noted. 

In another proceeding, law enforcement officers are checking the facts of intentional actions of officials of Poltava Mining and Processing Plant and Zhevago himself aimed at bringing the plant to bankruptcy.

 The investigation is being carried out under the article on bringing to bankruptcy (Article 219 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Former deputy chairman of the bank's board was served a notice of suspicion of embezzlement of property worth over UAH 519 million in the interests of Zhevago15.02.24, 10:57 • 21973 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine
